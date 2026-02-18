Your itinerary to Quebec's scenic villages

Quebec is famous for its picturesque villages, each with a unique charm and history. These villages make for the perfect day trips for those wanting to explore the province's cultural and natural beauty. From cobblestone streets to colorful buildings, Quebec's villages give you a glimpse of its rich heritage. Here are some of the most scenic villages in Quebec that you can visit on a day trip.

#1 Explore the charm of Baie-Saint-Paul Baie-Saint-Paul is a quaint village located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River. Famous for its art galleries and craft shops, the village has a vibrant arts scene. The streets are lined with boutiques selling local crafts and artworks from regional artists. Nature lovers can enjoy hiking trails and stunning views of the river from various lookout points.

#2 Discover the history of Old Quebec Old Quebec is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its well-preserved historical architecture and cobblestone streets. The village gives you a chance to step back in time with its centuries-old buildings and fortifications. You can visit landmarks like Chateau Frontenac and Place Royale, or just stroll through the narrow streets lined with cafes and shops.

#3 Experience the beauty of Saint-Jean-Port-Joli Saint-Jean-Port-Joli is a small village on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, famous for its woodcarving tradition. The village hosts several workshops where artisans demonstrate their craft, which you can see live. The village also has beautiful parks along the river where you can relax or take a walk while enjoying views of passing boats.

