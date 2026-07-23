Make any hairstyle prettier with ribbons
What's the story
Ribbons are a simple yet effective way to add a touch of elegance to any hairstyle. They can be used for all hair types and lengths, making them an ideal accessory for any occasion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, ribbons can amp up your look in no time. Here are five timeless ribbon hairstyles that will never go out of style.
Ponytail
Classic ribbon ponytail
A classic ribbon ponytail is both simple and chic.
Just tie your hair into a high or low ponytail, and wrap a ribbon around the base, securing it with a bow.
This style is perfect for keeping hair off your face while adding a pop of color or pattern.
It works well with straight or wavy hair, and it can be worn at work or school.
Crown braid
Braided ribbon crown
The braided ribbon crown is an intricate hairstyle that combines braiding with ribbon weaving.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two braids on either side.
Weave a ribbon through each braid as you go along, tying it at the ends with bows.
This regal look is perfect for weddings or special occasions where you want to make an impression.
Half-updo
Half-up ribbon style
The half-up ribbon style offers the best of both worlds by allowing you to wear some of your hair down while keeping the top section neatly tied back with a ribbon.
Just gather the top half of your hair into a small ponytail or bun, and secure it with a ribbon bow.
This versatile style suits all face shapes and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Twisted bun
Twisted ribbon bun
The twisted ribbon bun is an elegant option for those who prefer their hair neatly tied up.
Twist sections of your hair before wrapping them into a bun at the nape of your neck.
Secure everything in place with an embellished ribbon band around the bun's base.
This sophisticated look is ideal for formal events, like galas or proms.
Side waves
Side-swept ribbon waves
Side-swept waves with ribbons add softness and romance to any look without much effort involved in styling them yourself at home!
Simply curl sections of your locks away from the face, then pin them to one side using decorative pins adorned with colorful satin bands tied around each section separately, if desired too!
Perfectly suited towards casual outings, yet still elegant enough even during more upscale gatherings alike!