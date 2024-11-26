Summarize Simplifying... In short Watermelon can be transformed into a variety of gourmet dishes, from a refreshing pizza topped with yogurt and berries to a sweet and savory salad with feta cheese.

You can even grill it for a smoky side dish, blend it into a chilled soup, or freeze it into a delightful sorbet.

These innovative recipes offer a healthy and delicious way to enjoy this summer fruit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Scrumptious gourmet dishes with refreshing watermelon

By Anujj Trehaan 04:01 pm Nov 26, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Watermelon is a criminally underrated fruit often typecast as a picnic sidekick or summer snack. But hold onto your tastebuds, because beyond that refreshing sweetness, watermelon can lowkey be the star of some seriously gourmet meals. This article uncovers five game-changing ways to cook with watermelon, proving once and for all that this fruit is way more than a one-trick pony.

Pizza

Watermelon pizza: A sweet twist

Turning watermelon into a pizza involves cutting it into a round, pizza-esque shape and then topping it with a medley of fruits, yogurt, or even cheese. This recipe pairs the crisp, refreshing watermelon with creamy yogurt and tart berries for a delicious dessert or snack that feels indulgent but is actually quite healthy.

Salad

Watermelon salad with feta cheese

The perfect pairing, watermelon salad with feta cheese delivers a harmony of sweet and savory in a single bite. Simply cube or ball watermelon, then toss with crumbled feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a dish that's as sophisticated as it is effortless. Ideal for sweltering summer days when you yearn for something refreshing but don't want to compromise on taste.

Grilling

Grilled watermelon steaks

Wait, you can grill watermelon? Yes, you can - and should! Thick slices of watermelon caramelize beautifully on the grill, their natural sweetness intensified by a hint of smoky char. Sprinkle the warm, slightly softened slices with a little salt, pepper, and perhaps some lime zest for a surprisingly delicious side dish. It's perfect alongside grilled vegetables or as part of a vegetarian barbecue spread.

Soup

Chilled watermelon soup

If you're searching for a unique appetizer, look no further than chilled watermelon soup! This vibrant and refreshing dish is perfect for warm days. Simply puree seedless watermelon chunks with lime juice, ginger, and mint leaves until smooth. Serve chilled with a garnish of extra mint leaves or diced cucumber for added crunch. Not only is this soup delicious, but it's also super hydrating!

Sorbet

Watermelon sorbet: A frozen delight

A great way to enjoy this fruit is by making sorbet out of it. Just blend seedless watermelon pieces until smooth, add some sugar syrup to taste, and then freeze it until set. Voila, you have a light and refreshing dessert that tastes like summer in every spoonful.