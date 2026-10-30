Yoga 101: 5 seated boat pose variations for core strength
What's the story
The seated boat pose is a staple in yoga and fitness routines for strengthening the core. It works on the abdominal muscles, improving balance and stability. By adding variations to this pose, you can target different muscle groups and keep your workouts interesting. Here are five variations of the seated boat pose that can up your core strength game.
Basic pose
Classic seated boat pose
The classic seated boat pose has you sitting with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight, and lift your feet off the ground until your shins are parallel to the floor.
Extend your arms forward at shoulder height.
This basic version builds foundational core strength by engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Extended version
Extended boat pose
In the extended boat pose, you extend your legs straight out so that your body forms a V shape.
This variation increases the intensity of the workout by demanding more from your core muscles to maintain balance and stability.
Keep your back straight, and avoid rounding your shoulders as you hold this position for several breaths.
Rotational twist
Rotating boat pose
The rotating boat pose adds a twist to the classic version by rotating your torso from side to side while maintaining balance on your sit bones.
This movement activates oblique muscles, enhancing rotational strength, in addition to overall core engagement.
Focus on controlled movements as you rotate slowly from one side to another.
Single leg lift
One-legged boat pose
In this variation, lift one leg at a time while holding the classic seated boat position, with both arms extended forward.
Lifting one leg challenges balance even further and requires greater activation of stabilizing muscles, in addition to those involved in traditional core exercises like planks or crunches.
Duo challenge
Partnered boat pose
Partnered exercises add an element of fun and teamwork to workouts without compromising effectiveness at building stronger cores together!
Sit facing each other and perform either the classic or extended version at the same time. Once comfortable, try rotations or single-leg lifts together. Communicate throughout each repetition.