Fiordland National Park: A scenic gem in New Zealand
What's the story
Fiordland National Park in New Zealand is famous for its stunning landscapes and untouched beauty. While most tourists flock to popular spots, there are hidden gems waiting to be explored by those willing to venture off the beaten path. These secret spots offer unique experiences and breathtaking views, away from the crowds. Here are some of these lesser-known places in Fiordland National Park that promise an unforgettable journey into nature's wonders.
Sutherland Falls
Discovering Sutherland Falls
One of the tallest waterfalls in the world, Sutherland Falls is a sight to behold.
Located near Milford Sound, it is often overshadowed by more famous attractions.
However, the hike to reach this majestic waterfall is worth it, as you walk through lush forests and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
The falls cascade down nearly 1,904 feet (580 meters), creating a mesmerizing sight that leaves visitors in awe.
Lake Henry
Exploring Lake Henry
Lake Henry is a tranquil spot, tucked away in Fiordland's wilderness.
This serene lake is perfect for a peaceful retreat, away from the touristy spots.
You can take leisurely walks along its shores, or simply relax and soak in the natural beauty.
The reflections on the water create stunning photographic opportunities, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photographers alike.
Routeburn Track
Hiking Routeburn Track's lesser-known section
While Routeburn Track is famous for its scenic beauty, most tourists stick to its popular sections.
However, if you explore lesser-known parts of this trail, you will be rewarded with stunning views and a chance to see native wildlife up close.
The hike takes you through diverse ecosystems, including alpine meadows and ancient forests, giving you a taste of New Zealand's unique flora and fauna.
Te Anau Caves
Visiting Te Anau Caves
The Te Anau Caves provide an exhilarating experience with their stunning limestone formations and glowworm displays.
Situated a short distance from Te Anau town, these caves can be explored on guided tours, which provide insights into their geological history.
The underground rivers within the caves add an element of adventure as you navigate through this hidden world beneath Fiordland's surface.