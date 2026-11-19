One of the tallest waterfalls in the world, Sutherland Falls is a sight to behold.

Located near Milford Sound, it is often overshadowed by more famous attractions.

However, the hike to reach this majestic waterfall is worth it, as you walk through lush forests and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

The falls cascade down nearly 1,904 feet (580 meters), creating a mesmerizing sight that leaves visitors in awe.