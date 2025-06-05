Best European cities to explore on foot
What's the story
Exploring lesser-known cities in Europe through secret walking tours can give you a unique perspective on history and culture.
These tours often unveil hidden gems that aren't usually featured in mainstream travel guides.
From venturing off the beaten path, you get to live authentic local life and learn stories that are often missed.
This approach to travel allows you to connect with your destination, giving you a glimpse into its past and present.
Ljubljana walk
Discovering Ljubljana's green spaces
Ljubljana, Slovenia's capital, is characterized by its green spaces and pedestrian-friendly streets.
A walk tour here can take you through the Tivoli Park, where you can enjoy the art installations on the Jakopic Promenade.
The city's commitment to sustainability speaks volumes as you walk down the Ljubljanica River, dotted with cafes and markets.
Walking through these areas lets visitors appreciate the blend of nature and urban life that is Ljubljana.
Porto stroll
Exploring Porto's riverside charm
Porto, Portugal's riverside charm comes away from its busy touristy locales.
A secret walking tour would take you through narrow alleys of the Ribeira District, displaying colorful buildings and local shops.
Cross the Dom Luis I Bridge for gorgeous views of the Douro River and Vila Nova de Gaia's wine cellars across the water.
This walk emphasizes Porto's rich maritime history and gives glimpses into everyday river life.
Ghent Pathway
Unveiling Ghent's medieval secrets
Ghent in Belgium, a city rich in medieval history, often takes a backseat to locals' recommendations for Bruges or Brussels.
A walking tour here could take you through Gravensteen Castle or Saint Bavo's Cathedral, minus the hordes of tourists at more popular destinations.
Strolling through the Patershol district unveils cobblestone streets with charming houses centuries old—perfect for history buffs who love seeing old and new architecture coexist in one city.
Gdansk Route
Roaming through Gdansk's historic streets
Rebuilt after World War II, Gdansk has a perfect mix of Goth and modern architecture.
Its Old Town paths, which are lined with amber shops, show how resilience reshaped its landscape and cultural identity.
Walking tours here would enlighten you about this Polish port town's unique history, which makes it an ideal place for people looking for depth beyond regular attractions.