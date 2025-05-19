How to preserve herbs for year-round use
What's the story
African herbs are an essential part of the continent's cuisines, providing unique flavors and health benefits.
Preserving these herbs properly ensures their availability year-round, adding a touch of the distinct aromas and flavors to various dishes.
Here, we take you through some practical ways to preserve African herbs, emphasizing techniques that keep their flavor and nutrition intact.
Let's dive in!
Drying methods
Drying techniques for longevity
Drying is a popular method of preserving African herbs, and it is quite simple and effective.
One can try air drying, which involves hanging bundles of herbs in a well-ventilated spot away from direct sunlight.
Alternatively, using an oven at low temperatures can accelerate the process while retaining essential oils.
Dehydrators offer another efficient option providing controlled heat settings for even drying without compromising flavor.
Freezing tips
Freezing for freshness retention
Freezing is a great way to preserve the freshness of African herbs while keeping their vivid color and flavor intact.
To freeze herbs, wash them properly, pat dry with a towel, and chop if required.
Put them in airtight containers or freezer bags before keeping them in the freezer.
For convenience, you could freeze chopped herbs in ice cube trays with water or oil.
Oil infusion
Infusing oils for flavor enhancement
Infusing oils with African herbs not only preserves them but also enhances their flavors when used in cooking.
Start by washing and drying the herb of choice thoroughly before placing them into a sterilized jar filled with olive oil or another preferred oil type.
Seal tightly and store in a cool place away from direct sunlight.
This way you can enjoy infused oils adding depth to various dishes.
Herb paste preparation
Creating herb pastes for versatility
Herb pastes are another versatile option to preserve African herbs. They condense their flavors into handy forms ready to be used anytime required during cooking sessions.
Simply blend fresh leaves along with garlic cloves (optional), salt (to taste), lemon juice (for acidity), and olive oil till smooth.
Pour the mixture into sterilized jars. Then refrigerate immediately after sealing tightly to ensure long-lasting freshness over time.