Start your day right with these healthy breakfasts
What's the story
Selenium is an important mineral that is essential for thyroid health. It assists in the production of thyroid hormones and protects the gland from oxidative damage.
Including selenium-rich foods in your breakfast can be an excellent way to promote thyroid function.
Here are some breakfast options rich in selenium that you could try to improve your diet with this essential nutrient.
Nuts
Brazil nuts: A powerful source
Brazil nuts are one of the richest sources of selenium. Just one or two nuts can give you more than 100% of the daily recommended intake.
Including them in your breakfast, be it as a topping on oatmeal or blended into smoothies, can significantly boost your selenium levels.
Their mild flavor makes them versatile and easy to incorporate into various dishes.
Grains
Whole grains for nutrient boost
Whole grains such as brown rice and whole wheat bread have moderate selenium content.
Starting your day with a slice of whole-grain toast or a bowl of brown rice porridge can help you meet your daily needs, while also giving you fiber and other important nutrients.
These grains can be an excellent way to include selenium without overpowering taste.
Seeds
Sunflower seeds: A crunchy addition
Sunflower seeds are another source of selenium, giving you about 30% of the daily requirement per ounce.
They add a crunchy element to yogurt, cereal or homemade granola bars.
Their nutty flavor goes well with both sweet and savory dishes, making it the easiest pick of all to amp up your breakfast meals with extra nutrients.
Legumes
Lentils: Versatile and nutritious
Lentils are not just rich in protein, they also give a decent amount of selenium.
Adding lentil-based dishes such as soups or stews to your morning meal can be filling and healthy at the same time.
They complement spices and herbs, letting you make tasty breakfasts that promote thyroid health and keep you full for longer.
Vegetables
Spinach smoothies for green goodness
Although spinach has trace amounts of selenium, it has plenty of other vitamins and minerals to improve overall health.
You can blend spinach into smoothies along with fruits like bananas or berries to make an easy-to-drink, nutrient-dense beverage on busy mornings.
This green vegetable adds a refreshing touch without overpowering tastes, making it perfect for different breakfast choices.