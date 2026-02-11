Using self-serve beverage stations? Follow these tips

Self-serve beverage stations are becoming a common sight in offices, giving employees the freedom to enjoy drinks at their convenience. However, with this freedom comes the responsibility of following certain etiquette to keep the station clean and efficient for everyone. Knowing these unwritten rules can make sure that the station is used properly, and everyone gets the same experience. Here are some practical tips to master self-serve beverage station etiquette.

Tip 1 Clean up after yourself One of the most important aspects of using a self-serve beverage station is cleaning up after yourself. Always make sure to dispose of any used cups or containers in the designated bins. If you spill something, clean it up immediately with the available supplies. This simple act goes a long way in keeping the area tidy and pleasant for others.

Tip 2 Respect portion sizes When it comes to pouring your drink, be mindful of portion sizes. Don't overfill your cup or take more than what you need. Respecting portion sizes ensures that there's enough for everyone throughout the day and helps prevent wastage. If there are guidelines posted about serving sizes, make sure to follow them carefully.

Tip 3 Share resources equitably At a self-serve beverage station, sharing resources equitably is key to keeping the place running smoothly. If you see that supplies like sugar, creamers, or napkins are running low, do your part by refilling them if you can. This way, everyone can enjoy their drinks without a hitch, and the station remains a pleasant place for all. Your small act of kindness can make a big difference in keeping things running smoothly.

Tip 4 Be mindful of noise levels While it may be tempting to chat loudly or play music near the beverage station, it's best to be considerate of others who may be working nearby. Keep noise levels down so as not to disturb those around you who might be focused on tasks or taking calls nearby.