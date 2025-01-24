What's the story

Curly hair, by virtue of its texture and volume, provides an ideal playground for experimenting with updos.

And, adding botanical accents to these hairstyles can amplify their aesthetic appeal, making them perfect for anything from a casual day out to a fancy wedding.

This article details five ways to infuse tranquil botanical vibes into curly updos, highlighting their organic charm without the fuss of over-the-top accessories.