Ways to infuse botanical vibes into curly updos
Curly hair, by virtue of its texture and volume, provides an ideal playground for experimenting with updos.
And, adding botanical accents to these hairstyles can amplify their aesthetic appeal, making them perfect for anything from a casual day out to a fancy wedding.
This article details five ways to infuse tranquil botanical vibes into curly updos, highlighting their organic charm without the fuss of over-the-top accessories.
Freshness
Fresh flowers as natural hair accessories
Adding fresh flowers to curly updos is a beautiful way to instantly elevate your look.
Select flowers that match your hair color and the event you're attending. Smaller flowers like baby's breath or daisies offer a more delicate touch, while bigger blooms like roses or lilies provide a bolder statement.
You can secure the flowers with bobby pins or simply tuck them into braids within the updo.
Texture
Greenery and leaves for texture
Adding greenery such as ferns or eucalyptus leaves to curly updos creates a beautiful contrast in texture.
These natural elements are versatile, enhancing both tight and loose curls by adding a gorgeous backdrop that highlights the hair's natural volume and shape.
When selecting greenery, it's important to choose types that are flexible enough to be woven into your hairstyle without breaking, ensuring a seamless integration.
Herbalism
Herbal ties and twists
Herbs aren't just for flavoring your favorite dishes; they can also add a fragrant and beautiful touch to your curly updos.
Sprigs of lavender, rosemary branches, and thyme make perfect choices thanks to their strong stems and unique appearances.
You can easily twist these herbs around ponytails or braids in your updo, creating a one-of-a-kind look that smells just as amazing as it looks.
Accents
Seed pods and berries for accents
If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, seed pods or berries can make for fascinating visual additions to curly updos.
Just make sure any berries you use are non-toxic and secure enough not to create a mess!
These natural touches lend a wonderfully earthy feel, perfect for fall weddings or rustic venues.
Durability
Dried flowers for long-lasting style
Dried flowers provide the elegance of floral accents without the worry of wilting, making them ideal for lengthy events or situations where fresh flowers may not be an option.
Lavender, globe amaranth (Gomphrena), and strawflowers make great choices due to their robust nature when dried.
Incorporate these into your curly updo by fastening them with pins around the base or throughout the hairstyle for a scattered effect.