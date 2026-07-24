Love tofu? Try this crispy sesame version
What's the story
Sesame-crusted tofu is an easy and delicious way to up your protein intake. This dish combines the nutty flavor of sesame with the versatility of tofu, making it an ideal option for anyone looking to increase their protein consumption. Tofu is a great source of plant-based protein, and when paired with sesame seeds, it becomes even more nutritious. Here are some insights on how to make this dish a staple in your diet.
Tip 1
Choosing the right tofu
Selecting the right type of tofu is essential for the best texture and flavor.
Firm or extra-firm tofu works best for this recipe as it holds its shape while cooking.
Soft or silken tofu may not give you the desired crunchiness when coated with sesame seeds.
Make sure to press the tofu well before use to remove excess moisture, allowing better absorption of flavors.
Tip 2
Preparing sesame coating
The key to a flavorful sesame crust lies in the right mix of ingredients.
Use a combination of sesame seeds, breadcrumbs (optional), salt, and pepper as your coating mix. You can also add spices like garlic powder or paprika for an extra kick.
Coat each slice of tofu evenly with the mixture before cooking to ensure maximum flavor.
Tip 3
Cooking methods for best results
There are different ways to cook sesame-crusted tofu, depending on your preference.
Baking gives you a healthier option as it requires less oil but still gives you a crispy texture.
Pan-frying is another option that gives you a richer taste but with more oil absorption.
Either way, make sure to cook the tofu evenly on both sides until golden brown.
Tip 4
Pairing suggestions for balanced meals
To make your meal balanced, pair sesame-crusted tofu with a range of vegetables or grains.
It goes well with steamed broccoli or quinoa salad for a wholesome meal.
Adding fresh herbs like cilantro or mint can also add to the taste and nutrition value without overpowering the main flavors of the dish.