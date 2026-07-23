How to make healthy snacks with sesame seeds
What's the story
Sesame seeds and jaggery are two ingredients that have been used in traditional cuisines for centuries. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be used in a variety of energy-boosting snacks. Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals, while jaggery is an unrefined sugar that provides quick energy and various nutrients. Here's how you can use them in your snacks.
Tip 1
Sesame seed energy bars
Sesame seed energy bars are an easy snack option to prepare at home.
Mix roasted sesame seeds with melted jaggery and press the mixture into a tray.
Once cooled, cut into bars for a handy snack.
These bars provide a good balance of carbohydrates and protein, making them ideal for pre- or post-workout fuel.
Tip 2
Jaggery sesame seed balls
Jaggery sesame seed balls are a traditional snack that is easy to make.
Roast sesame seeds lightly, and mix with melted jaggery to form small balls.
These bites are not only delicious but also provide a quick energy boost, thanks to the natural sugars in jaggery and healthy fats in sesame seeds.
Tip 3
Sesame seed brittle with jaggery
You can prepare sesame seed brittle by cooking jaggery until it reaches a soft ball stage and mixing it with roasted sesame seeds.
Spread the mixture on a greased surface to cool before breaking it into pieces.
This crunchy snack gives you the sweetness of jaggery and the nuttiness of sesame seeds.
Tip 4
Tips for making perfect snacks
To make perfect sesame seed and jaggery snacks, ensure that the jaggery is melted properly to avoid crystallization.
Use fresh sesame seeds for better flavor and nutrition.
You can also add spices like cardamom or cinnamon for flavor.
Store the snacks in an airtight container to keep them fresh for longer.