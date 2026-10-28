Why the shag hairstyle remains a timeless favorite
What's the story
The shag hairstyle has been a favorite of fashionistas for decades, thanks to its effortless, stylish look. From the 1970s rockstars to today's trendsetters, the shag has evolved but never lost its charm. With layers and texture, this cut gives volume and movement to hair, making it a go-to for those who want a low-maintenance, yet chic, look. Here's how the shag has remained timeless and how you can style it.
#1
Origins of the shag
The shag hairstyle first became popular in the 1970s when celebrities like Jane Fonda and David Bowie sported it.
The cut was characterized by choppy layers that added volume and texture.
It became synonymous with the free-spirited vibe of the era, reflecting cultural shifts towards individuality and self-expression.
Its popularity continued into the '80s and '90s, adapting to changing fashion trends while retaining its core elements.
#2
Modern interpretations
Today's shag has been reimagined with more versatility for different hair types and lengths.
Stylists now offer variations like the long shag or short bob-shag combo.
These modern versions keep the original's essence but add contemporary flair with softer layers or curtain bangs.
This way, the style can be customized to suit personal preferences, without losing its signature look.
#3
Styling tips for a perfect shag
To nail a shag haircut, start with a good base—healthy hair is key to making any style look good.
Use texturizing sprays or mousses while styling to amp up volume and definition in layers.
Regular trims every six to eight weeks keep the shape intact and prevent split ends from ruining the look over time.
#4
Iconic shag moments in pop culture
Pop culture has played a major role in keeping the shag alive through the years.
From rock legends of the 1970s to today's Hollywood stars like Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart, each has added their own twist to this iconic hairstyle, making it timeless yet ever-evolving.
Their influence continues to inspire new generations who see this cut as a symbol of boldness and creativity in personal style choices.