Why the shag hairstyle remains a timeless favorite

The shag hairstyle first became popular in the 1970s when celebrities like Jane Fonda and David Bowie sported it.

The cut was characterized by choppy layers that added volume and texture.

It became synonymous with the free-spirited vibe of the era, reflecting cultural shifts towards individuality and self-expression.

Its popularity continued into the '80s and '90s, adapting to changing fashion trends while retaining its core elements.