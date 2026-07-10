Soft furnishings like curtains, rugs, and cushions can absorb sound and reduce echo

Want a quieter home? Try these 5 simple tips

By Vinita Jain 11:00 am Jul 10, 202611:00 am

What's the story

Creating a peaceful indoor environment can significantly enhance your well-being and productivity. By adopting certain habits, you can effectively reduce noise levels in your home or workspace. These practices are simple yet impactful, allowing you to enjoy a quieter atmosphere without major changes or investments. Here are five practical habits that can help you minimize indoor noise and foster a more serene setting.