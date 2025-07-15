5 home remedies to relieve common aches

Everyday aches and pains can interfere with casually living your life, making tasks feel like a chore. Although over-the-counter medications are available, most people would rather opt for natural remedies to ease discomfort. These home remedies are mostly easy/adopted to prepare and use household ingredients. They provide a gentle way to treat pain without the side effects of some medications. Here are some effective home remedies that can help ease common aches and pains.

Ginger remedy Ginger tea for soothing relief We all know how ginger helps with its anti-inflammatory properties to reduce pain and swelling. To prepare ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and steep it in boiling water for 10 minutes. Drinking this tea two-three times a day can help you relieve headaches or soreness of muscles. The warmth of the tea also helps relax tense muscles to give you more comfort.

Turmeric solution Turmeric milk for joint pain Turmeric has curcumin, a compound with powerful anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve joint pain. To make turmeric milk, add one teaspoon of turmeric powder into a cup of warm milk. Drinking this mixture once daily may help ease the stiffness and pain in your joints over time with its calming effects.

Peppermint therapy Peppermint oil massage Peppermint oil, due to menthol, provides a cooling sensation that can help soothe muscle pain and tension headaches, temporarily. However, as peppermint oil can irritate the skin, it is recommended to dilute it with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, before applying it to the skin. Using circular motions, gently massage the affected area for a few minutes to get relief from minor aches.

Epsom bath Epsom salt bath for muscle soreness Epsom salt is loaded with magnesium sulfate, which can help relax muscles when absorbed through the skin while bathing. Add two cups of Epsom salt to warm bathwater and soak yourself for at least 15 minutes. This remedy especially works wonders after a workout as it calms sore muscles while helping you unwind.