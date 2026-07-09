Start your week with a meatless Monday

How to start a plant-based diet for beginners

By Vinita Jain 01:30 pm Jul 09, 202601:30 pm

What's the story

Adopting a plant-based lifestyle can be a rewarding journey toward better well-being. For beginners, it is important to start with simple changes that can be easily integrated into daily routines. These changes not only promote health but also contribute to a sustainable environment. By focusing on gradual adjustments, individuals can enjoy the benefits of a plant-based diet without feeling overwhelmed. Here are five beginner-friendly changes to consider.