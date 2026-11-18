Selecting appropriate herbs is key for effective herbal steam inhalation.

Peppermint and eucalyptus are popular choices because of their menthol content, which can help cool and soothe inflamed sinuses.

Chamomile is another good option, known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

You can also try thyme or rosemary for their antimicrobial benefits.

Always make sure that the herbs you choose are safe and suitable for inhalation.