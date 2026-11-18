Underrated cities in Japan to visit beyond Tokyo and Kyoto
What's the story
Japan is a country of contrasts, where ancient traditions meet cutting-edge technology. While tourists flock to popular cities like Tokyo and Kyoto, there are lesser-known places that offer a unique glimpse into the country's rich cultural tapestry. These hidden gems provide an authentic experience away from the bustling crowds. Exploring these cities can lead to discovering Japan's diverse heritage and modern innovations in unexpected ways.
#1
Discovering Kanazawa's cultural heritage
Kanazawa is famous for its well-preserved samurai and geisha districts.
The city also has stunning gardens like Kenrokuen, one of Japan's three most beautiful gardens.
Visitors can explore the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, which showcases modern art in a traditional setting.
Kanazawa's gold leaf production is another highlight, with workshops where you can learn this ancient craft.
#2
Nagasaki: A blend of history and modernity
Nagasaki has a unique history as one of the few ports open during Japan's period of isolation.
This city offers a blend of Western and Japanese influences seen in its architecture and culture.
The Nagasaki Peace Park commemorates the atomic bombing, while Glover Garden provides panoramic views of the cityscape.
Nagasaki's vibrant neighborhoods give an insight into its maritime past.
#3
Exploring Takayama's traditional crafts
Nestled in the Japanese Alps, Takayama is famous for its traditional crafts and festivals.
The Takayama Matsuri is one of Japan's most beautiful festivals, featuring ornate floats and traditional costumes.
The Hida Folk Village gives an insight into rural life with preserved thatched-roof houses from centuries ago.
Takayama's morning markets are a great place to shop for local crafts, like wooden toys and pottery.
#4
Sapporo: Beyond winter sports
While Sapporo is famous for its winter sports during the Snow Festival, the capital of Hokkaido has much more to offer.
The city has beautiful parks, such as Maruyama Park, which bloom with cherry blossoms in spring.
The city's vibrant food scene includes fresh seafood from nearby waters.
#5
Fukuoka: A gateway to Kyushu Island
Fukuoka serves as a gateway to Kyushu Island's diverse landscapes, from volcanic mountains to pristine beaches.
It is also known for its lively street food culture, especially at Yatai stalls, serving ramen noodles late into the night.
Ohori Park provides serene walking paths around a large pond, while Fukuoka Tower offers panoramic views over the skyline and surrounding areas.