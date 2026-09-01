Skipping v/s power walking: Which is better for weight loss?
What's the story
Skipping and power walking are two popular forms of exercise that can help you lose weight. Both have their own benefits and can be easily included in your daily routine. While skipping is a high-intensity workout that can burn a lot of calories in a short time, power walking is a low-impact exercise that can be sustained over longer durations. Here is a look at how both can help you lose weight.
#1
Calorie burning potential
Skipping is often touted as one of the most effective calorie-burning exercises.
A 70 kg person can burn approximately 300 calories in just 30 minutes of skipping at a moderate pace.
On the other hand, power walking at a brisk pace burns around 150 calories in the same duration for the same person.
The higher calorie burn of skipping makes it an attractive option for quick weight loss.
#2
Impact on joints
Power walking is easier on the joints than skipping, making it ideal for those with joint issues or those looking for a low-impact workout.
Since it is performed on flat surfaces and involves a natural range of motion, power walking minimizes the risk of injury.
Skipping, on the other hand, involves repetitive jumping, which may strain joints over time if not done with proper form and footwear.
#3
Accessibility and convenience
Both skipping and power walking are easily accessible exercises that require minimal equipment.
A skipping rope is affordable and portable, allowing you to work out anywhere, be it indoors or outdoors.
Power walking only requires a good pair of shoes and can be done in parks or around your neighborhood.
Their convenience makes them ideal choices for people with busy schedules.
#4
Cardiovascular benefits
Both skipping and power walking are great for improving cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and circulation.
Skipping improves cardiovascular fitness by increasing heart rate quickly due to its high-intensity nature.
Power walking improves heart health by maintaining an elevated heart rate over longer periods, making it a great choice for endurance training.