How to use your phone's split-screen mode more effectively
What's the story
Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to multitask like never before. One of the most useful features for enhancing productivity is the split-screen mode. This feature lets you run two apps side by side, making it easier to multitask and get things done faster. Here are five practical tips to improve your smartphone's split-screen functionality and boost productivity.
Tip 1
Mastering app pairing
Some smartphones allow you to pair apps for split-screen use.
By pairing frequently used apps together, you can launch them in split-screen mode with a single tap.
This saves time and makes switching between tasks a lot easier.
Check your device's settings to see if this feature is available, and set up your preferred app pairs.
Tip 2
Adjusting screen size
In split-screen mode, you can adjust the size of each app window by dragging the divider line between them.
This way, you can allocate more space to one app, depending on what you are doing at the time.
For example, if you are reading an article while taking notes, you can give more space to the note-taking app.
Tip 3
Utilizing floating windows
Some smartphones also offer floating windows as part of their split-screen functionality.
This lets you minimize an app into a small window that hovers over other apps on your screen.
It gives you the flexibility to access important information without interrupting your workflow.
Tip 4
Quick access shortcuts
Many devices provide quick access shortcuts for enabling split-screen mode from the recent apps menu or notification panel.
Familiarize yourself with these shortcuts so that you can enable split-screen mode swiftly, without having to navigate through multiple menus.
Tip 5
Optimizing performance settings
To ensure smooth performance while using split-screen mode, check your device's performance settings.
Disabling unnecessary background processes or adjusting power-saving modes can help maintain optimal speed and responsiveness when running two apps simultaneously.