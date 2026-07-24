5 delicious ways to cook snow peas
What's the story
Snow peas are a versatile ingredient that can elevate your meals with their crisp texture and sweet flavor. These peas are not just nutritious but also easy to cook with. From stir-fries to salads, snow peas can be incorporated into various dishes, giving you a fresh twist on your usual meals. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of snow peas.
Stir-fry
Snow pea stir-fry delight
A quick snow pea stir-fry is perfect for busy weeknights.
Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding garlic and ginger for flavor.
Toss in sliced bell peppers and carrots along with the snow peas. Stir-fry for about five minutes until the vegetables are tender yet crisp.
Add soy sauce and sesame seeds for an extra layer of taste.
This dish pairs well with rice or noodles.
Salad
Refreshing snow pea salad
For a refreshing salad, combine fresh snow peas with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion rings.
Drizzle olive oil over the mixture and sprinkle lemon juice for added zest.
Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving cold as an appetizer or side dish at any gathering.
Soup
Creamy snow pea soup
A creamy snow pea soup makes for a comforting dish on cooler days.
Saute onions until translucent before adding vegetable broth and chopped snow peas into the pot.
Let it simmer until the peas are tender, then blend everything until smooth using an immersion blender or food processor if necessary.
Finish off by stirring in cream or coconut milk, depending on preference.
Pasta
Savory snow pea pasta
To make savory pasta, cook your choice of pasta according to package instructions.
Meanwhile, sauté minced garlic in olive oil, then add cooked pasta along with blanched snow peas, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil leaves.
Toss well to combine all ingredients evenly, creating a deliciously satisfying meal perfect for lunch or dinner occasions alike.
Skewers
Grilled snow pea skewers
Grilled skewers of snow peas make for a great appetizer or side dish at barbecues.
Just thread whole snow peas onto skewers, brush with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Grill over medium heat for a few minutes on each side, until slightly charred.
Serve hot, garnished with lemon wedges for a refreshing touch.