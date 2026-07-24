5 delicious ways to cook snow peas

A quick snow pea stir-fry is perfect for busy weeknights.

Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding garlic and ginger for flavor.

Toss in sliced bell peppers and carrots along with the snow peas. Stir-fry for about five minutes until the vegetables are tender yet crisp.

Add soy sauce and sesame seeds for an extra layer of taste.

This dish pairs well with rice or noodles.