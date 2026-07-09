Hang gliding over the Namib Desert: A guide
What's the story
Sossusvlei in Namibia is famous for its towering red sand dunes and unique landscapes. The place also offers an adventurous hang gliding experience, giving you a bird's-eye view of the stunning scenery. From the thrill of soaring through the sky to the breathtaking views of the desert below, hang gliding in Sossusvlei is an unforgettable experience for adventure junkies and nature lovers alike.
Timing
Best time for hang gliding
The best time to go hang gliding in Sossusvlei is during the dry season, which lasts from May to October. The weather is stable, and the winds are favorable during these months. This makes it easier for pilots to control their gliders and enjoy longer flights. The temperatures are also pleasant, making it more comfortable for both pilots and spectators.
Gear
Equipment and safety measures
Proper equipment is essential for a safe hang gliding experience. Pilots should ensure their gear is in good condition before heading out. Safety measures include wearing helmets and harnesses, checking equipment thoroughly, and following all instructions from experienced guides or instructors. It is also advisable to have a basic understanding of gliding techniques before attempting this sport.
Views
Scenic views from above
From above, Sossusvlei's vast expanse of sand dunes and salt pans stretches out as far as the eye can see. The contrast between the deep red sands and the white salt pans creates a mesmerizing visual. You might even spot wildlife like oryx or springbok wandering through this desert landscape, all while enjoying the thrill of flight.
Tips
Tips for first-time pilots
For first-time pilots, it is advisable to take lessons from certified instructors who can teach you the basics of hang gliding safely. Start with tandem flights, where you fly with an experienced pilot until you feel confident enough to fly solo. Listen carefully during pre-flight briefings, and don't hesitate to ask questions if you are unsure about anything related to your flight or equipment usage.