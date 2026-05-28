Southern Italy's stunning coastal gems: A list

Southern Italy has some of the most stunning coastal towns that remain unexplored by most travelers. These hidden gems offer a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. From colorful buildings perched on cliffs to crystal-clear waters, these towns provide an authentic Italian experience away from the usual tourist spots. Here are some of these lesser-known coastal towns that promise an unforgettable journey through Southern Italy.

#1 The charm of Polignano a Mare Polignano a Mare is famous for its dramatic cliffs and picturesque old town. The narrow streets are dotted with cafes and shops, offering local delicacies and handmade crafts. The town's beach is surrounded by limestone cliffs, making it a perfect spot for sunbathing or swimming. You can also take boat tours to explore the nearby caves and grottoes, adding to the town's charm.

#2 Explore the beauty of Tropea Tropea is famous for its beautiful beaches and historic architecture. The town sits on a cliff overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea, giving stunning views of the coastline. Tropea's sandy beaches are perfect for relaxation or water sports, such as snorkeling or diving. The town's narrow streets are lined with colorful houses and boutiques selling local products like red onions.

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#3 Discovering Maratea's coastline Maratea is known for its rugged coastline, dotted with secluded beaches and coves. The town is also home to Italy's largest Christ statue, which overlooks the sea from a hilltop. Visitors can hike through scenic trails or take boat trips along the coast to discover hidden beaches accessible only by water.

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