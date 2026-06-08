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Peaceful getaways: 5 underrated spots in Spain

By Simran Jeet 05:26 pm Jun 08, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

Spain is famous for its lively cities and crowded tourist spots, but it also has some peaceful retreats that are perfect for a quiet escape. These hidden gems are ideal for those who want to relax away from the hustle and bustle of regular tourist attractions. From serene beaches to tranquil mountain villages, these places offer a unique experience to unwind and reconnect with nature.