Peaceful getaways: 5 underrated spots in Spain
What's the story
Spain is famous for its lively cities and crowded tourist spots, but it also has some peaceful retreats that are perfect for a quiet escape. These hidden gems are ideal for those who want to relax away from the hustle and bustle of regular tourist attractions. From serene beaches to tranquil mountain villages, these places offer a unique experience to unwind and reconnect with nature.
#1
Tranquil beaches of Costa Brava
Costa Brava is famous for its rugged coastline and secluded beaches. Unlike the crowded beaches of Spain's popular tourist spots, Costa Brava has hidden coves where you can enjoy peace and quiet. The crystal-clear waters and the scenic surroundings make it an ideal place for swimming, snorkeling, or just soaking up the sun in peace.
#2
Serene village life in Alquezar
Alquezar is a picturesque village in the Aragon region of Spain. Perched atop a hill with stunning views of the surrounding landscape, this village is a perfect place to experience traditional Spanish culture in a peaceful setting. The cobbled streets and historic buildings make it a perfect place to explore on foot, while enjoying the calm of rural life.
#3
Peaceful retreat at La Gomera Island
La Gomera Island is one of the Canary Islands, famous for its lush greenery and dramatic landscapes. The island is home to Garajonay National Park, where you can hike through ancient laurel forests and enjoy panoramic views from the top of its peaks. With limited tourism infrastructure compared to other islands, La Gomera offers an authentic escape into nature.
#4
Quietude amidst Picos de Europa
The Picos de Europa National Park is famous for its stunning mountain ranges and peaceful valleys. This park is perfect for hiking enthusiasts looking for some solitude in nature's lap. With fewer crowds than other European mountain ranges, visitors can enjoy the beauty of this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve with more privacy.
#5
Relaxation in Ronda's scenic countryside
Ronda, in Andalusia, is famous for its dramatic cliffs and historic architecture. However, the countryside surrounding Ronda is where you will find peaceful retreats. Here, you can enjoy tours through vineyards or horse riding through olive groves. All this while enjoying stunning views of rolling hillsides, dotted with quaint whitewashed villages.