What's the story

Fennel, a bulbous vegetable with a mild anise flavor, can make an ordinary salad a culinary delight.

Its crispiness and unique taste make it an unexpected but delightful addition to a variety of salad recipes.

Introducing fennel into your salads not only amps up the taste but also adds nutritional benefits.

Here are different ways you can add fennel to your salads and elevate it.