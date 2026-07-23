Homemade spice blends that are good for you
What's the story
Creating your own spice blends can be a fun and rewarding way to enhance your wellness routine. Not only do these blends add flavor to your meals, but they also come with a host of health benefits. By mixing spices, you can create unique combinations that suit your taste and health goals. Here are five DIY spice blends that can easily be added to your wellness routine.
Tip 1
Turmeric and ginger blend
Turmeric and ginger make a powerful combination, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties.
While turmeric has curcumin, which is known to reduce inflammation, ginger aids digestion and boosts immunity.
Mixing these two spices can make a potent blend that can be added to teas or used in cooking.
Just mix equal parts of ground turmeric and ginger for a simple yet effective blend.
Tip 2
Cinnamon and nutmeg mix
Cinnamon and nutmeg are two warming spices that can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion.
Cinnamon is known for its ability to lower insulin resistance, while nutmeg has antioxidants that promote overall health.
To make this mix, combine one part cinnamon with half a part nutmeg. This blend works great in oatmeal or smoothies.
Tip 3
Cumin and coriander duo
Cumin and coriander are commonly used together in many cuisines, thanks to their complementary flavors and health benefits.
Cumin aids digestion and boosts metabolism, while coriander helps detoxify the body by eliminating harmful toxins from the liver.
To make this duo, mix equal parts of ground cumin and coriander seeds.
Tip 4
Paprika and cayenne pepper spice
For those who like a little heat in their food, paprika and cayenne pepper make an excellent spicy pair.
Paprika gives a mild warmth with its rich flavor, while cayenne pepper is known for its metabolism-boosting capsaicin content.
This spicy pair is great for those looking to add some zing to their dishes without compromising on health benefits.
Tip 5
Cardamom with fennel seeds
Cardamom with fennel seeds makes for an aromatic blend that improves digestion and freshens breath.
Cardamom is known for its digestive properties, while fennel seeds have been used traditionally to relieve bloating and gas.
Mix equal parts cardamom pods (crushed) with fennel seeds for an aromatic spice mix that can be added to desserts or teas.