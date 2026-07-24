Love superfoods? Try these spirulina recipes
What's the story
Spirulina powder, a nutrient-dense superfood, is taking the world by storm with its incredible health benefits. This blue-green algae is loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals, making it an ideal addition to your diet. From smoothies to energy bars, spirulina can be added to several recipes to make them healthier. Here are five innovative ways to add spirulina powder to your meals.
Tip 1
Spirulina smoothie boost
Adding spirulina powder to your morning smoothie is an effortless way to start your day with a nutrient boost.
Blend some spinach, banana, and almond milk with one teaspoon of spirulina for a refreshing drink that packs a punch of antioxidants and protein.
The natural sweetness of the banana balances the earthy taste of spirulina, making it palatable even for beginners.
Tip 2
Spirulina energy bars
Homemade energy bars with spirulina are perfect for on-the-go snacking.
Combine oats, nuts, honey, and one tablespoon of spirulina powder in a food processor.
Shape the mixture into bars, and refrigerate until firm.
These bars offer sustained energy throughout the day and are great for pre- or post-workout fuel.
Tip 3
Spirulina salad dressing
Elevate your salads by adding spirulina powder to homemade dressings.
Mix olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and one teaspoon of spirulina in a jar. Shake well before drizzling over your favorite greens.
This dressing not only enhances flavor but also adds essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.
Tip 4
Spirulina soup enhancement
Incorporating spirulina into soups is an easy way to boost their nutritional value without changing their flavor much.
Stir one teaspoon of spirulina powder into vegetable or miso soup just before serving.
The heat will help dissolve it completely while preserving its vibrant color and nutritional properties.
Tip 5
Spirulina pancakes or waffles
For a unique twist on breakfast classics, add spirulina powder to your pancake or waffle batter.
Mix flour, baking powder, milk, or a plant-based alternative, and one teaspoon of spirulina until smooth.
Cook as usual on a griddle or waffle iron for a colorful start to your day.