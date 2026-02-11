Stand-up paddleboarding: All about this low-impact activity

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is becoming a popular way to stay fit, thanks to its versatility and low-impact nature. It combines balance, strength, and endurance, making it a great workout for all. You can do it on lakes, rivers, or oceans, which makes it accessible to many. Here are five ways to incorporate SUP into your daily routine for improved fitness.

Tip 1 Morning paddle sessions Starting your day with a morning paddle session can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Early morning paddling helps you connect with nature while providing a gentle workout that boosts your metabolism. The calm waters in the morning are perfect for beginners and allow you to focus on improving your balance and technique without distractions.

Tip 2 Incorporate interval training Adding interval training to your SUP routine can amp up your cardiovascular fitness and strength. Alternate between high-intensity paddling and slower-paced recovery periods. This method increases calorie burn and improves your endurance over time. You can also include short bursts of exercises like squats or lunges while on the board to target different muscle groups.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Join a local SUP group Joining a local SUP group can give you the much-needed motivation and accountability. Being part of a community means you can participate in group paddles, which are often more challenging than solo sessions. Plus, you get to meet like-minded people who share your love for water sports, making it easier to stay committed to your fitness goals.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Practice yoga on your board Practicing yoga on a stand-up paddleboard adds an element of balance and core engagement that traditional yoga lacks. The unstable surface forces you to engage stabilizing muscles, improving your overall strength and flexibility. This practice can be done anywhere there's water, giving you an opportunity to meditate outdoors while getting a workout.