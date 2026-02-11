Stand-up paddleboarding: All about this low-impact activity
What's the story
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is becoming a popular way to stay fit, thanks to its versatility and low-impact nature. It combines balance, strength, and endurance, making it a great workout for all. You can do it on lakes, rivers, or oceans, which makes it accessible to many. Here are five ways to incorporate SUP into your daily routine for improved fitness.
Tip 1
Morning paddle sessions
Starting your day with a morning paddle session can set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Early morning paddling helps you connect with nature while providing a gentle workout that boosts your metabolism. The calm waters in the morning are perfect for beginners and allow you to focus on improving your balance and technique without distractions.
Tip 2
Incorporate interval training
Adding interval training to your SUP routine can amp up your cardiovascular fitness and strength. Alternate between high-intensity paddling and slower-paced recovery periods. This method increases calorie burn and improves your endurance over time. You can also include short bursts of exercises like squats or lunges while on the board to target different muscle groups.
Tip 3
Join a local SUP group
Joining a local SUP group can give you the much-needed motivation and accountability. Being part of a community means you can participate in group paddles, which are often more challenging than solo sessions. Plus, you get to meet like-minded people who share your love for water sports, making it easier to stay committed to your fitness goals.
Tip 4
Practice yoga on your board
Practicing yoga on a stand-up paddleboard adds an element of balance and core engagement that traditional yoga lacks. The unstable surface forces you to engage stabilizing muscles, improving your overall strength and flexibility. This practice can be done anywhere there's water, giving you an opportunity to meditate outdoors while getting a workout.
Tip 5
Explore new locations regularly
Exploring new locations regularly keeps your SUP routine exciting and challenging. Different environments provide varying conditions that test your skills differently each time you paddle out. Whether it's navigating through mangroves or gliding across open seas, every new setting offers unique experiences that contribute positively towards enhancing both physical fitness levels as well as mental well-being through adventure-seeking activities like stand-up paddleboarding (SUP).