Safari gear 101: Eco-friendly water bottles to carry
What's the story
African safaris are a thrilling way to explore the continent's rich wildlife and natural beauty. However, staying hydrated is essential during these adventures. Eco-friendly water bottles are not just sustainable, but also practical for travelers looking to reduce their environmental impact. These bottles are designed to keep water fresh and cool while minimizing plastic waste. Here are some top eco-friendly water bottle options for your next safari adventure.
Durable choice
Stainless steel water bottles
Stainless steel water bottles are a popular choice for safari-goers. They are sturdy, resistant to dents, and can keep beverages hot or cold for hours.
Most of them come with insulated double walls that keep the temperature intact without sweating on the outside.
They are also easy to clean and can be reused many times, making them an eco-friendly option.
Space-saving solution
Collapsible water bottles
Collapsible water bottles are perfect for those looking to save space in their luggage.
Made from flexible materials like silicone or BPA-free plastic, these bottles can be folded or rolled up when empty.
They are lightweight and convenient for carrying around during day trips or hikes in the safari.
Once filled, they provide ample hydration without taking up much room when not in use.
Safe hydration
Filtered water bottles
Filtered water bottles come with built-in filtration systems that remove impurities from local water sources, making them safe to drink.
This is especially useful in areas where tap water is not safe or readily available.
With a filtered bottle, you can refill from natural sources on your safari while minimizing plastic waste by avoiding single-use plastic bottles.
Natural appeal
Bamboo water bottles
Bamboo water bottles provide a unique blend of sustainability and style with their natural material construction.
These eco-friendly options often come with stainless steel interiors to keep drinks at the right temperature, while offering a biodegradable exterior.
Bamboo is renewable and requires less energy to produce than other materials, making it an environmentally friendly choice for eco-conscious travelers.