Step aerobics is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health

Step aerobics: A fun way to stay fit

By Vinita Jain 09:56 am Jul 06, 202609:56 am

What's the story

Step aerobics is a high-energy workout that combines rhythmic stepping on and off a platform. While most of us know it as a great cardiovascular workout, step aerobics also offers several other health benefits that are often overlooked. From improving balance to boosting mood, this exercise can be an effective addition to your fitness routine. Here is a look at five surprising health benefits of step aerobics.