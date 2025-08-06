Read these books recommended by Stephen Fry

Celebrated actor and writer Stephen Fry loves it when wit meets storytelling. The love for clever stories has made the prolific writer pick some of the best reads that marry humor with intelligence. Here are some of Fry's favorite reads that exhibit witty storytelling. These reads are a testimony of the charm and brilliance of authors who have perfected the art of humor.

Sci-fi humor 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' by Douglas Adams Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is the quintessential example of witty science fiction. The book presents a hilarious take on space travel, with its quirky characters and absurd situations. Its clever dialogue and satirical tone make it an all-time favorite for those who appreciate intelligent humor. Stephen Fry admires Adams' ability to mix science fiction with comedy, giving readers an engaging narrative that entertains as much as it provokes thought.

Epistolary wit 'P.G. Wodehouse: A Life in Letters' by P.G. Wodehouse P.G. Wodehouse's comedic writing style is legendary, especially so in his letters compiled in P.G. Wodehouse: A Life in Letters. This collection gives you an insight into Wodehouse's life through his letters, displaying his sharp wit and funny observations on everyday life. Stephen Fry loves how these letters bring out the personality of the author and give you a peek into the mind behind Jeeves and Wooster.

Classic comedy 'Three Men in a Boat' by Jerome K. Jerome Jerome K. Jerome's Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog) is loved for its evergreen humor and storytelling. The book traces the journey of three friends on a boat trip along the Thames River, packed with hilarious mishaps and witty conversations. Stephen Fry loves this classic for its light-hearted take on adventure, showing how humor can come out of the simplest of things.