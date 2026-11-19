Moong dal chilla: A protein-packed breakfast that's easy to make
What's the story
Moong dal chilla is a popular street food breakfast option that is both healthy and filling. The savory pancakes made from ground moong dal are a staple in many Indian households. They are easy to make and can be enjoyed with a variety of chutneys or sauces. The dish is not just tasty but also packed with protein, making it an ideal start to the day for anyone looking for a nutritious meal.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for moong dal chilla
To prepare moong dal chilla, you need soaked moong dal, green chilies, ginger, cumin seeds, and salt.
You can also add chopped onions or tomatoes for extra flavor.
These basic ingredients are easily available at any grocery store, and they make for an inexpensive meal option.
The simplicity of the ingredient list is what makes this dish so accessible to everyone.
Preparation
Preparation steps explained
Start by soaking the moong dal overnight or for at least four hours.
Drain the water, and blend the dal with green chilies, ginger, cumin seeds, and salt into a smooth batter.
Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladleful of batter to spread it evenly like a pancake.
Cook on medium flame until both sides turn golden brown.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for the best taste
Moong dal chilla tastes best when paired with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for an added zing.
You can also serve it with curd or yogurt for some creaminess that balances the spiciness of the chilla itself.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving to amp up its visual appeal, as well as flavor profile.
Nutrition facts
Nutritional benefits of moong dal chilla
Moong dal is a rich source of protein, which is essential for muscle repair and growth.
It also contains dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full longer than other breakfast options, such as toast or cereal bars.
This makes it an ideal choice if you're trying to lose weight without compromising on nutrition quality in your diet plan.