Strengthen your interosseous muscles with these exercises

Nov 29, 2024

What's the story The interosseous muscles, nestled between the bones of the hand, are unsung heroes when it comes to gripping and finessing objects. By fortifying these muscles, you can boost hand strength and dexterity, benefiting everyone from athletes to musicians. This article presents five exercises that effectively target and strengthen the interosseous muscles.

Hand grippers for enhanced grip strength

Using hand grippers is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your interosseous muscles. Start with a gripper that you can squeeze at least 10 times with each hand, and gradually increase the resistance as your grip strength improves. You should aim to do three sets of 10 squeezes with each hand, three times a week.

Finger extensions for balanced muscle development

While it's crucial to strengthen your gripping muscles, training your fingers to extend prevents imbalances and promotes overall hand health. Use a simple rubber band or purchase a specific finger extension exerciser. Position it around all five fingers and extend them outward against the resistance. Do three sets of 15 repetitions every day.

Dumbbell finger curls for improved dexterity

This exercise specifically targets the interosseous muscles and helps to enhance overall finger strength. Grasp a light dumbbell in each hand, palms facing up, and curl your fingers to lift the weight up. Do not use your wrists or arms. Begin with three sets of 12 reps for each hand. You can gradually increase the weight as you get stronger, but make sure to maintain good form.

Towel wringing for real-life grip application

Wringing a towel mimics everyday gripping situations, and it targets both your interosseous muscles and forearm flexors at the same time. Grab a towel, hold it vertically with your hands close together, and twist it as though you're trying to wring water out of it. Do this continuously for a full minute, rest for 30 seconds, then do two more sets.

Wall push-ups focusing on fingers

Wall push-ups can be great for working your interosseous muscles! The key is to concentrate on your fingertips, not your palms, to bear your weight. Stand at arm's length from a wall, feet shoulder-width apart. Place only your fingertips (not palms) on the wall at chest height, and do push-ups by bending at the elbows, keeping your body straight. Try for three sets of 10 reps every day.