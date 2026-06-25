Pout your lips five times daily to build strength in the lower lip area

5 quick exercises for a stronger lower lip

By Vinita Jain 01:28 pm Jun 25, 202601:28 pm

What's the story

Strengthening the lower lip can improve facial symmetry, enhance speech clarity, and support overall oral health. A few targeted exercises can help tone the muscles around the mouth, making them more flexible and stronger. These exercises are easy to do and can be incorporated into your daily routine without much effort or time. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your lower lip.