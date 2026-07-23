Keep your knees strong with these quad stretches
What's the story
Knee stability is essential for overall mobility and preventing injuries. Strengthening the quadriceps can help support the knee joint, reducing the risk of strains and enhancing balance. Incorporating specific stretches into your routine can improve flexibility and strength in the quads. Here are five effective stretches that target the quadriceps, contributing to better knee stability and overall leg health.
Tip 1
Standing quad stretch for balance
The standing quad stretch is a simple yet effective way to improve balance while stretching the quadriceps.
Stand on one leg, holding onto a wall or chair for support if needed.
Bend the other knee, bringing your heel towards your glutes.
Grasp your ankle with one hand, keeping your knees close together.
Hold this position for 15-30 seconds before switching legs.
Tip 2
Lying quad stretch on mat
This stretch is performed while lying down, making it easier for those who have trouble balancing on one leg.
Lie on your side with your legs stacked on top of each other.
Bend the top knee and grasp your ankle with your hand, gently pulling it towards your back until you feel a stretch along the front of your thigh.
Hold for 15-30 seconds before switching sides.
Tip 3
Kneeling quad stretch variation
The kneeling quad stretch targets both quads at once and improves flexibility in hip flexors as well.
Start by kneeling on one knee with the other foot flat on the ground in front of you, forming a right angle at both knees.
Push your hips slightly forward while keeping your back straight until you feel a stretch in both thighs.
Hold for 15-30 seconds before switching legs.
Tip 4
Seated quad stretch with strap
Using a strap or towel can make it easier to stretch those hard-to-reach areas behind each knee joint area.
Sit comfortably with both legs extended straight out in front of you.
Loop a strap around one ankle, gently pulling it towards yourself until feeling tension across the upper thigh area without causing discomfort.
Hold this position for about fifteen seconds before repeating with the opposite leg.
Tip 5
Couch stretch for deep flexibility
The couch stretch provides deep flexibility benefits by opening up hip flexors and stretching out quads simultaneously.
Start by placing one foot against a wall or couch while keeping the other knee on the ground.
This creates an angle between the torso and the floor. Gradually lean forward, deepening the stretch.
Hold for thirty seconds, then switch sides.