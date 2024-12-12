Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your scapular strength with these five exercises: resistance band pull-aparts, face pulls, YTWLs, scapular push-ups, and rowing exercises.

Strengthen your scapular retraction in five steps

What's the story Strong scapular retractors are essential for good posture, preventing shoulder pain, and improving upper body strength. The scapula, or shoulder blade, is involved in almost every movement you make, and keeping it healthy and strong is important for everyone, not just athletes. This article provides a list of five effective exercises for strengthening the muscles that control scapular retraction.

Resistance bands

Start with resistance band pull-aparts

Resistance band pull-aparts are a great place to start if you're looking to strengthen your scapular retractors. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a resistance band in front of you at chest height with both hands. Slowly pull the band apart while squeezing your shoulder blades together, then slowly return to the starting position. Try to complete three sets of 15 repetitions.

Face pulls

Incorporate face pulls into your routine

Face pulls target the often-neglected rear deltoids and rhomboids, crucial for scapular retraction. Secure a rope attachment to a cable machine at upper chest height. Grasping the rope with an overhand grip, pull it towards your forehead, elbows flared. Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together before returning to start. Three sets of 12 should do the trick.

YTWLS

Add YTWL exercises for variety

YTWL exercises are done in a prone (lying face down) position on a bench or stability ball. You imitate the letters Y, T, W, and L with your arm movements. These exercises target various muscles in your upper back and shoulders that are essential for scapular (shoulder blade) movement. Do eight to 10 reps for each letter shape, and try for two sets.

Push-ups variation

Try scapular push-ups for stability

Scapular push-ups target the stabilizing muscles surrounding the scapula. Start in a plank position with your arms straight under your shoulders. Lower your torso by squeezing your shoulder blades together without bending your elbows. Then, push up by spreading your shoulder blades apart. Two sets of 10 repetitions will help strengthen and stabilize the area around the scapula.

Rowing exercises

Implement rows with proper form

This exercise focuses on scapular retraction. Holding weights in both hands, lean forward at a 45-degree angle with slightly bent knees. Pull the weights up to your lower ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pause briefly at the top, then slowly lower the weights. Complete three sets of 12 reps, ensuring proper form to effectively engage the right muscles.