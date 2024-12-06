Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your adductor magnus muscle with these five exercises: side lunges, sumo squats, ball squeezes, cable hip adduction, and Pilates inner thigh lifts.

Each exercise targets the inner thigh muscles, improving leg alignment and flexibility.

Each exercise targets the inner thigh muscles, improving leg alignment and flexibility.

Remember to maintain proper form and complete the recommended sets and repetitions for each exercise to maximize effectiveness.

Strengthen your adductor magnus muscle in five steps

By Simran Jeet 11:23 am Dec 06, 202411:23 am

What's the story The adductor magnus is a powerful muscle located in the inner thigh. It is essential for stabilizing your pelvis and facilitating hip movement. Strengthening this muscle can significantly enhance athletic performance, decrease injury risk, and contribute to overall leg strength. This article provides a list of five effective exercises to specifically target and strengthen the adductor magnus muscle.

Side lunges

Side lunges for inner thigh strength

Side lunges effectively target and strengthen the adductor magnus and other inner thigh muscles. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Step out to one side, bending your knee and keeping the other leg straight. Push back to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Try to do three sets of 10 reps on each side.

Sumo squats

Sumo squats to target adductors

Sumo squats specifically targets the adductor magnus because of the wide stance that imitates a sumo wrestler's position. Start by standing with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointing outward. Lower yourself into a squat, ensuring to keep your back straight and chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 repetitions.

Ball squeezes

Ball squeezes for muscle activation

This exercise requires an exercise ball or a similar object that you can squeeze. Sit up straight and place the ball between your knees or lower thighs. Squeeze the ball tightly for three seconds, then release slightly without completely letting go. Repeat the squeeze 15 times per set, and do three sets.

Cable hip adduction

Cable hip adduction for precision training

Connect an ankle strap to a low cable pulley and secure it around one ankle. Stand facing perpendicular to the machine, with tension on the cable. Draw your strapped leg across your body against the resistance of the machine, then slowly extend it back outward. That's one rep. Do three sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Inner thigh lifts

Pilates inner thigh lifts

Pilates lifts strengthen the adductors, improving leg alignment and flexibility. Lie on one side, propping up your head with your hand. Position the top foot in front of the straight bottom leg. Raise the bottom leg towards the ceiling and then lower it without touching the floor. Perform two sets of 15 lifts on each side.