Strengthening inner elbow flexibility with five exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 09:47 am Nov 25, 202409:47 am

What's the story Why should athletes, musicians, and anyone with a repetitive arm movement have all the fun? This article shares five simple exercises to improve inner elbow flexibility and strength, helping to prevent injuries and enhance overall arm function. These exercises are crucial for anyone aiming for peak performance in sports, music, or daily activities. They guarantee increased flexibility and resilience when added to your regular fitness regimen.

Stretch 1

Wrist flexor stretches

Wrist flexor stretches help loosen up those tight muscles in your inner elbow. -Hold one arm straight out in front of you with your palm down. Gently pull back on your fingers with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds, then repeat with your other arm.

Stretch 2

Pronator teres stretch

The pronator teres muscle is key for pronating the forearm (turning the palm downward). To stretch it, reach one arm out in front of you, palm facing up. Then, gently rotate your wrist down and outwards with your other hand until you feel a stretch on the inside of your elbow. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch arms.

Strengthening 1

Towel twist exercise

This exercise simulates wringing out a towel, and it specifically targets the muscles around the inner elbow, helping to both strengthen and increase their flexibility. Simply hold a towel with both hands shoulder-width apart and twist it as if you're wringing water out. This motion is achieved by rotating your wrists in opposite directions. By doing three sets of 10 twists daily, you can gradually build strength and increase flexibility.

Strengthening 2

Bicep curls with light weights

While bicep curls primarily focus on building muscle strength, they also contribute to improving inner elbow flexibility by working the muscles around the area. Holding light weights (begin with one or two kilograms), execute bicep curls by ensuring your elbows are close to your torso as you curl the weights towards your shoulders. To achieve the best results without overexerting yourself, aim for three sets of 10 repetitions.

Stretch 3

Forearm extensor stretch

To stretch the forearm extensors, hold one arm straight out in front of you, palm facing up. Use your other hand to press down on your fingers until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm and inside near your elbow. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then switch arms. This exercise helps to increase mobility in the elbow and make movements smoother.