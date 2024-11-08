Strengthen your temporal muscles in five steps
The temporal muscles, essential for chewing and jaw movements, may atrophy or weaken due to factors like disuse or aging. Strengthening these muscles not only enhances jaw function but also helps prevent discomfort and potential temporomandibular joint disorders. This article provides a list of five exercises that can effectively strengthen your temporal muscles.
Jaw clenching for muscle activation
Jaw clenching is a basic exercise that can help you start engaging your temporal muscles. Simply clench your teeth gently for three to five seconds, making sure you feel some tension in your temples. Relax and repeat 10 times. You can do this exercise anywhere, so it's easy to incorporate into your day.
Resistance training with your hand
Turns out, you can give your jaw a solid workout (and potentially alleviate some of that tension) with a simple exercise: Apply resistance with your palm on one side of your face as you open your jaw against your hand. Hold for five seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times on each side for a balanced burn.
Stretch and strengthen simultaneously
To avoid muscle stiffness while strengthening, it's essential to include stretching exercises. Start by opening your mouth as wide as comfortably possible. Then, gently and slowly, shift your jaw from side to side. Maintain this motion for a total of 15 seconds. This method not only helps strengthen the temporal muscles but also greatly enhances your jaw's flexibility, serving as a two-in-one exercise.
Utilize chewing gum as an exercise tool
Chewing gum, while unconventional, is a surprisingly effective exercise for building your temporal muscles! The reason is simple: chewing gum involves repetitive motion and resistance, just like traditional muscle-building exercises. Choose a sugar-free variety to avoid unnecessary calories and tooth decay. Chew for 20 minutes each day, switching sides occasionally to keep both sides of your face engaged.
Incorporate yoga techniques
Yoga, well-known for improving body flexibility, also provides specific poses that strengthen facial muscles, including the temporals. One such beneficial pose is simhasana (lion pose). This pose involves forceful exhalations and wide mouth openings, which actively engage and strengthen the temporal muscles. Incorporating such yoga poses into your daily routine can greatly enhance the strength and flexibility of these muscles, fostering overall facial muscle health.