Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your temporal muscles with these five easy steps: gentle jaw clenching, resistance training with your hand, stretching exercises, chewing sugar-free gum, and incorporating yoga techniques like the simhasana pose.

These exercises not only build muscle but also improve flexibility and overall facial muscle health.

These exercises not only build muscle but also improve flexibility and overall facial muscle health.

Remember, consistency is key, so try to incorporate these into your daily routine for the best results.

Strengthen your temporal muscles in five steps

By Anujj Trehaan 09:47 am Nov 08, 202409:47 am

What's the story The temporal muscles, essential for chewing and jaw movements, may atrophy or weaken due to factors like disuse or aging. Strengthening these muscles not only enhances jaw function but also helps prevent discomfort and potential temporomandibular joint disorders. This article provides a list of five exercises that can effectively strengthen your temporal muscles.

Clenching

Jaw clenching for muscle activation

Jaw clenching is a basic exercise that can help you start engaging your temporal muscles. Simply clench your teeth gently for three to five seconds, making sure you feel some tension in your temples. Relax and repeat 10 times. You can do this exercise anywhere, so it's easy to incorporate into your day.

Resistance

Resistance training with your hand

Turns out, you can give your jaw a solid workout (and potentially alleviate some of that tension) with a simple exercise: Apply resistance with your palm on one side of your face as you open your jaw against your hand. Hold for five seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times on each side for a balanced burn.

Stretching

Stretch and strengthen simultaneously

To avoid muscle stiffness while strengthening, it's essential to include stretching exercises. Start by opening your mouth as wide as comfortably possible. Then, gently and slowly, shift your jaw from side to side. Maintain this motion for a total of 15 seconds. This method not only helps strengthen the temporal muscles but also greatly enhances your jaw's flexibility, serving as a two-in-one exercise.

Chewing gum

Utilize chewing gum as an exercise tool

Chewing gum, while unconventional, is a surprisingly effective exercise for building your temporal muscles! The reason is simple: chewing gum involves repetitive motion and resistance, just like traditional muscle-building exercises. Choose a sugar-free variety to avoid unnecessary calories and tooth decay. Chew for 20 minutes each day, switching sides occasionally to keep both sides of your face engaged.

Yoga

Incorporate yoga techniques

Yoga, well-known for improving body flexibility, also provides specific poses that strengthen facial muscles, including the temporals. One such beneficial pose is simhasana (lion pose). This pose involves forceful exhalations and wide mouth openings, which actively engage and strengthen the temporal muscles. Incorporating such yoga poses into your daily routine can greatly enhance the strength and flexibility of these muscles, fostering overall facial muscle health.