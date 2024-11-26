Strengthen your buccinator muscle in five steps
The buccinator muscle, located in the cheek, plays a key role in regulating air pressure in our mouths, which is essential for chewing and speaking. Strengthening it can improve facial contours and prevent sagging cheeks. This article provides five simple exercises to strengthen the buccinator muscle tone, with no need for any fancy equipment.
Pucker up for stronger cheeks
One of the easiest and most effective exercises to engage and strengthen your buccinator muscle is the puckering exercise. Simply pucker your lips tightly as if you are going to whistle or give a kiss. Hold this position for 10 seconds before releasing. Do this exercise 10 times a day. It specifically targets the buccinator muscles, improving their strength and endurance over time.
The Cheek Lift Technique
Another highly beneficial exercise is the cheek lift. Start by smiling as wide as you can with your mouth closed. Next, use your fingers to gently push up on your cheeks toward your eyes. This creates resistance for your buccinator muscles to work against. Hold this position for five seconds before releasing. Doing this exercise 10 times a day can greatly enhance muscle tone.
Blow balloons for buccinator health
Blowing balloons is an excellent exercise for not only the lungs but also the facial muscles, particularly the buccinator. Simply inhale deeply and then exhale forcefully into a balloon until it's completely inflated. The resistance created by exhaling into the balloon causes the buccinator muscles to work harder, thereby improving their strength and endurance with regular practice.
The fish face slimmer
The fish face exercise is a fan favorite for toning facial muscles because it's super easy and it works! Simply suck in your cheeks and lips like a fish or like you're sucking on a straw. This isolates and works those buccinator muscles like a charm. Hold that fishy face for 10 seconds, then release. Do this 10 times a day to see results.
Chew gum: A simple exercise tool
Chewing gum, believe it or not, is a great workout for your buccinator and other mastication muscles. Opt for sugar-free gum to prevent unnecessary calories and aim for 20-minute sessions after meals or whenever suitable. This not only provides toning but also benefits oral health by stimulating saliva production, which helps clean teeth surfaces.