Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your supinator muscle with these five simple exercises.

Start with wrist curls and dumbbell rotations, then add resistance with band twists.

Challenge yourself with forearm supination against gravity and finish with barbell reverse wrist curls.

These exercises not only target your supinator muscle but also enhance overall wrist strength and flexibility.

Refer to this guide

Strengthen your supinator muscle in five steps

By Simran Jeet 01:44 pm Dec 09, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The supinator muscle plays a key role in rotating the forearm, allowing the palm to face upward. Strengthening this muscle is important for improving arm stability and function. It is particularly beneficial for athletes and those recovering from injuries. This article outlines five effective exercises to strengthen the supinator muscle. They do not require any fancy equipment.

Wrist curls

Wrist curls for beginners

Wrist curls are an easy and effective exercise to begin targeting your supinator muscle. Sit on a chair, rest your forearm on your thigh with your palm facing up, and hold a light dumbbell. Curl your wrist upwards as far as you can, then slowly lower it back down. Do three sets of 10 to 12 reps on each arm.

Dumbbell rotation

Supination with a dumbbell

You will need a moderately weighted dumbbell for this exercise. Sit or stand with your arm extended at elbow level, grasping the dumbbell vertically in your hand. Rotate your wrist to bring the dumbbell from a forward-facing position to a sideways position, activating the supinator muscle. Performing three sets of eight to 10 reps on each side will effectively work the muscle.

Band twists

Resistance band twists

A resistance band can be a great way to switch up your workout and add a little extra challenge. Step on one end of the band and hold the other end in your hand, keeping your elbow bent at 90 degrees. Rotate your hand outward as far as you can, then slowly bring it back to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 reps on each arm.

Gravity Challenge

Forearm supination against gravity

Lie on your side with your bottom arm straight out and a light dumbbell in your hand, palm down. Slowly rotate your forearm to lift the weight, turning your palm up against gravity. Then lower it back down. This exercise targets the supinator directly, but you'll also feel a burn in other forearm and shoulder muscles.

Reverse curls

Barbell reverse wrist curls

Hold a barbell with both hands in an overhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart. Stand up straight with your arms fully extended. Without moving your arms, curl your wrists upwards as far as you can go, then lower them back down with control. Doing three sets of eight reps will strengthen not just your supinator but also enhance overall wrist strength and flexibility.