Summarize Simplifying... In short For soft, healthy cuticles, moisturize them twice daily with products containing vitamin E, jojoba oil, or shea butter.

During manicures, gently push back cuticles post-soaking, avoid cutting them, and protect your hands from harsh elements by wearing gloves.

Hydrate your body with at least eight glasses of water daily and maintain a balanced diet rich in biotin, omega-three fatty acids, and antioxidants for strong nails and cuticles. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Strengthening cuticle health: Five essential practices

By Anujj Trehaan 10:32 am Dec 02, 202410:32 am

What's the story Keeping your cuticles healthy is key to having strong nails and beautiful hands. The cuticle acts as a protective seal for the nail bed, but its importance is frequently underestimated in our pursuit of pretty nails. In this article, we share five simple tips to show your cuticles some love, so your nails always look amazing.

Moisturizing

Keep cuticles moisturized

The secret to soft cuticles is regular moisturization. Dry, cracked cuticles aren't just unsightly - they can also cause nail issues. Applying a good cuticle oil or cream at least twice a day can make a huge difference in maintaining moisture. Opt for products with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, or shea butter.

Manicure tips

Gentle care during manicures

The way you treat your cuticles during manicures makes a big difference in their health. After soaking your hands in warm water, gently pushing back the cuticles with a wooden stick keeps them in check without causing damage. You should never cut your cuticles, as this can lead to infections and weaken the protective barrier of your nail bed.

Protection

Protect your hands

Your hands come into contact with numerous damaging elements throughout the day. Harsh chemicals from cleaning products, extreme weather conditions, and other factors can all take a toll on your cuticles. By wearing gloves when doing household chores or going out in cold weather, you can prevent damage to your nails and cuticles.

Hydration

Stay hydrated

Hydration is key for healthy cuticles and nails. Drinking plenty of water (at least eight glasses a day) keeps your body hydrated, which in turn helps your nails look healthier and your cuticles stay soft. This internal hydration helps prevent dryness and cracking, ensuring your nails and the surrounding skin stay strong and well-maintained. So, keep sipping that H2O for strong, beautiful nails and soft cuticles!

Nutrition

Balanced diet for nail health

A well-rounded diet not only boosts your overall health, but also significantly improves the condition of your nails and cuticles. Nourishing foods rich in biotin, omega-three fatty acids, and antioxidants can help fortify your nails and promote healthy skin around them. By including these beneficial nutrients in your everyday meals, you'll gradually notice a positive transformation in the strength and appearance of your nails.