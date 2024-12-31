Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your obturator internus muscle with exercises like clamshells, hip rotations with resistance bands, bridging extensions, squat side lifts, and Pilates rotations.

These exercises involve specific movements and repetitions to engage and strengthen the muscle effectively.

Strengthening the obturator internus muscle

What's the story The obturator internus muscle is a key player in hip stability and lower body movement. Strengthening it can optimize hip function, decrease injury risk, and improve athletic performance. This article details five effective exercises that specifically target the obturator internus muscle. It takes the guesswork out of strengthening this crucial area.

Clamshell

Clamshell exercise for hip stability

The clamshell exercise is a great way to isolate and strengthen the obturator internus muscle. Lie on your side with your hips and knees bent at 45 degrees and your feet together. Lift your top knee as high as you can without moving your pelvis or lower back. Lower it with control. Performing two sets of 15 repetitions on each side will significantly engage and strengthen the muscle.

Hip rotations

Resistance band hip rotations

Adding resistance bands to clamshells significantly amplifies the workout for the obturator internus muscle. Secure a resistance band around your thighs just above your knees and assume a side-lying position. Maintain contact between your feet, rotate your top leg upwards while ensuring your hips remain stacked, then lower it back down. Strive for two sets of 12 repetitions on each side to optimally engage the muscle.

Bridging extension

Bridging with leg extension

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Raise your hips towards the ceiling, lifting into a bridge position. Extend one leg out while keeping your hips elevated. Hold this position for three seconds before switching legs. Performing two sets of 10 repetitions per leg will strengthen the obturator internus and improve core stability.

Squat side lift

Squat with side leg lift

The squat with side leg lift engages the obturator internus through compound movement and lateral motion. Start in a squat position; as you come up from the squat, raise one leg out to the side as high as comfortably possible before lowering it back to starting position and repeating on the other side. Two sets of 10 repetitions per leg combine strength training with balance improvement.

Pilates rotation

Pilates-based internal rotation exercise

Pilates strengthens the obturator internus. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Place a pilates ball between your knees, squeeze it, and then rotate your legs inward from your hips without moving your pelvis or spine. Hold for five seconds, then release. Do two sets of 15 squeezes for effective strengthening.