Strengthening the palmaris longus muscle

By Simran Jeet 11:12 am Dec 11, 202411:12 am

What's the story The palmaris longus muscle, frequently neglected in typical workout routines, is essential for wrist and hand motions. By reinforcing this muscle, you can significantly increase grip strength and optimize forearm function. This article provides a list of five highly effective exercises that specifically target the palmaris longus. These exercises are suitable for individuals with different fitness levels.

Flexion

Wrist flexion with dumbbells

Wrist flexions are a simple but powerful exercise for targeting the palmaris longus. Sit on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand, resting your forearms on your thighs or a flat surface with your palms facing upward. Slowly curl the weights towards you by flexing your wrists, then lower them back down. Doing three sets of 10 to twelve reps will help build strength in this muscle over time.

Wringing

Towel wringing for grip strength

A super weird (but super effective!) exercise: Wring out a towel. It's what the palmaris longus is made for! Grab a wet towel and twist it like you're trying to squeeze out every last drop of water, first one way and then the other. Do this for a solid two minutes and your forearms will be on fire (in a good way!) from the workout.

Extension

Rubber band extensions

Rubber band extensions are great for evening out muscle development around the wrist area. Simply place a rubber band around all five fingers just above your fingernails and extend your fingers outward against its resistance. Shoot for three sets of 15 repetitions to make sure that while you're strengthening your palmaris longus, you're also promoting flexibility and preventing imbalances.

Walk

Farmer's walk with focus on grip

The farmer's walk is a classic exercise for building overall strength, but by modifying it slightly, you can specifically target your palmaris longus. By emphasizing the grip on heavy dumbbells and maintaining it throughout the walk, you not only work this muscle but also improve core stability and endurance. Try to walk for 30 seconds to one minute before resting briefly.

Presses

Palm presses against resistance

Palm presses are another easy and effective exercise to target the palmaris longus muscle without any equipment. Position your palms together in front of you at chest height like a prayer position, and press them against each other as hard as you can without it hurting. Hold for 10 seconds, release, and repeat 10 times to give your palmaris longus muscle a good workout.