Strengthening ulnar deviation with 5 wrist exercises

By Anujj Trehaan 10:36 am Dec 02, 202410:36 am

What's the story Ulnar deviation, or ulnar flexion, refers to the movement of the wrist toward the ulnar side (the side of the little finger). For athletes, musicians, and people whose work involves repetitive wrist motions, strengthening this movement can improve performance and reduce the risk of injuries. This article details five effective exercises for strengthening ulnar deviation without requiring any special equipment.

Stretching

Wrist flexor stretch

Extend your arm in front of you with your palm facing down. Gently press down on your fingers with your other hand until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat three times on each side. This helps to loosen up the wrist muscles for the exercises.

Weight training

Dumbbell ulnar deviation

All you need is a light dumbbell between one and five pounds for this workout. Sit or stand with your arm by your side, elbow bent at a 90-degree angle. Holding the dumbbell with your palm down, tilt the weight towards your little finger as far as possible, then return to start. Complete three sets of 10 reps on each wrist.

Resistance training

Rubber band extension

Wrap a rubber band around all five fingers just above your knuckles. Then, while keeping the other fingers still, extend only your pinky finger outwards against the band's resistance. Do this exercise in three sets of 10 repetitions for each hand. This particular exercise isolates and strengthens the muscles responsible for ulnar deviation, improving your pinky finger's strength and stability over time.

Grip strengthening

Tennis ball squeeze

Grip strengthening exercise: Grasp a tennis ball or a stress ball of similar size in one hand and squeeze it as firmly as possible without causing discomfort. Hold this squeeze for approximately five seconds, then gradually release it. Repeat this exercise 10 times for each hand, once a day. This easy and beneficial exercise not only strengthens your ulnar deviation but also improves your grip strength and endurance.

Isolation exercise

Wrist curls over a desk

Sit with your forearm on a desk, wrist and hand off the edge holding a dumbbell (one to five pounds). With your palm down, bend at the wrist to lower the weight, then lift it towards ulnar deviation without lifting your arm. Do three sets of 12 reps on each side.