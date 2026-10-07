How to style French twists with hair sticks
What's the story
French twists are a classic hairstyle that can be easily elevated with the use of hair sticks. These versatile accessories not only secure the twist but also add an elegant touch to the look. By incorporating hair sticks, you can achieve a more polished and sophisticated appearance, suitable for various occasions. Here are some practical tips to style French twists with hair sticks effectively.
Tip 1
Choosing the right hair sticks
Selecting appropriate hair sticks is crucial for achieving a secure and stylish French twist.
Opt for sticks made from sturdy materials like bamboo or metal, as they provide better grip.
Consider decorative options with beads or carvings to add aesthetic appeal.
The length of the sticks should be long enough to penetrate through the twist without slipping out easily.
Tip 2
Securing your twist properly
To ensure your French twist stays in place all day, start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail upwards along your scalp until it forms a coil-like structure.
Use one hair stick first by inserting it horizontally through the base of the twist, and then follow up with another stick inserted vertically for added support.
Tip 3
Adding decorative elements
Incorporating decorative elements into your French twist can elevate its elegance significantly.
Choose hair sticks that match your outfit or personal style for cohesion.
You can also attach small flowers or jeweled clips onto the sticks before inserting them into your hairstyle, giving it an extra flair without compromising on stability.
Tip 4
Adjusting for different occasions
French twists styled with hair sticks can be customized according to various events, be it formal or casual.
For weddings or parties, go for ornate sticks with embellishments like pearls or crystals.
For everyday wear, simple wooden or metallic sticks would do the trick, keeping it practical yet chic for work or casual outings.