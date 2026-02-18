Plain winter coats? Add vintage brooches

Vintage brooches are making a comeback as the hottest accessory to amp up your winter outfits. These timeless pieces can add a dash of personality and style to the most basic of looks. Be it a statement piece or something subtle, brooches can be styled in several ways to match your taste and occasion. Here's how you can use vintage brooches to amp up your winter wardrobe.

Outerwear Add flair to outerwear Brooches can add a whole new dimension to your winter coats and jackets. Pinning one on the lapel or collar can make your outerwear more stylish without making it too loud. Choose larger brooches for a statement look or smaller ones for a more understated elegance. This simple trick can turn any plain coat into a fashionable statement piece.

Knitwear Enhance knitwear textures Knitted sweaters and cardigans are winter staples, but they can sometimes look plain. Adding a vintage brooch can break the monotony of knitwear textures and add visual interest. Place the brooch on one shoulder or near the neckline to draw attention and create an eye-catching focal point. This not only enhances your outfit but also adds warmth with layers.

Advertisement

Scarves Personalize scarves and shawls Scarves and shawls are versatile accessories that can be personalized easily with vintage brooches. By securing a scarf with a brooch, you not only keep it in place but also make it look more stylish. Experiment with different placements, like at the center or off-center, to find what looks best with your ensemble.

Advertisement

Hats Accent hats and headbands Hats are another great accessory to style with vintage brooches in winter. A brooch on a hat band or brim can add just the right amount of charm and sophistication without overpowering the look. Headbands can be similarly styled by adding smaller brooches on one side for an elegant touch that complements other accessories.