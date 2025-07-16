How to water succulents the right way
What's the story
Succulents are all the rage for their low maintenance and gorgeous looks, but if not watered properly, they can give you a hard time. Knowing the right tricks is important to keep them healthy. Here, we've listed five expert tips to help you avoid the common mistakes of watering succulents. With these tricks, you can keep your plants thriving without over/under watering them.
Plant needs
Understand your succulent's needs
Different succulents require different amounts of water depending on their species and environment. Research your specific plant type to know its needs. Some succulents thrive in dry conditions while others may require more frequent watering. Knowing these details enables you to create a proper watering schedule that aligns with your succulent's natural habitat.
Soil choice
Use well-draining soil
The kind of soil you use also matters when it comes to appropriate water drainage from the pot. Choose a well-draining soil mix made for succulents and cacti. This keeps water from collecting at the roots, which can lead to rot. A good mix usually contains sand or perlite for better drainage capabilities.
Watering technique
Water deeply but infrequently
When it's time to water, do so deeply until excess water drains out of the pot's bottom holes. This way, all roots get moisture without any stagnant water being left behind. Allow the soil to dry out completely between watering sessions, which might mean waiting a few days or even weeks depending on humidity levels and temperature.
Environment check
Monitor environmental conditions
Environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and exposure to light affect how quickly soil dries out. In hotter months or drier climates, succulents may need more frequent watering than in cooler seasons or humid areas. Adjust your watering schedule accordingly by observing changes in weather patterns and indoor conditions.
Watering method
Avoid overhead watering
Overhead watering can cause moisture on succulent leaves, making them more susceptible to fungal diseases/rot. This method might trap moisture, particularly indoors where air circulation is restricted. It's advisable to opt for watering methods that prevent moisture accumulation on leaves, ensuring your succulents' health and longevity by replicating their natural arid conditions.