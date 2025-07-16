How to water succulents the right way

Succulents are all the rage for their low maintenance and gorgeous looks, but if not watered properly, they can give you a hard time. Knowing the right tricks is important to keep them healthy. Here, we've listed five expert tips to help you avoid the common mistakes of watering succulents. With these tricks, you can keep your plants thriving without over/under watering them.

Plant needs Understand your succulent's needs Different succulents require different amounts of water depending on their species and environment. Research your specific plant type to know its needs. Some succulents thrive in dry conditions while others may require more frequent watering. Knowing these details enables you to create a proper watering schedule that aligns with your succulent's natural habitat.

Soil choice Use well-draining soil The kind of soil you use also matters when it comes to appropriate water drainage from the pot. Choose a well-draining soil mix made for succulents and cacti. This keeps water from collecting at the roots, which can lead to rot. A good mix usually contains sand or perlite for better drainage capabilities.

Watering technique Water deeply but infrequently When it's time to water, do so deeply until excess water drains out of the pot's bottom holes. This way, all roots get moisture without any stagnant water being left behind. Allow the soil to dry out completely between watering sessions, which might mean waiting a few days or even weeks depending on humidity levels and temperature.

Environment check Monitor environmental conditions Environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and exposure to light affect how quickly soil dries out. In hotter months or drier climates, succulents may need more frequent watering than in cooler seasons or humid areas. Adjust your watering schedule accordingly by observing changes in weather patterns and indoor conditions.