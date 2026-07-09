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Is a sugar rush real? Here's what science says

By Simran Jeet 02:20 pm Jul 09, 202602:20 pm

What's the story

The concept of a sugar rush is something many believe in, thinking that eating sugar gives an instant burst of energy. The idea is that after eating sugary foods, you feel hyperactive or more alert. But, is there any truth to this? This article delves into the science behind sugar consumption and its effects on energy levels, looking at whether the sugar rush is a real thing or just a myth.