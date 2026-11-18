Sumac: A zesty spice for everyday cooking
What's the story
Sumac is a tangy spice that has become a favorite in vegetarian dishes. With its lemony flavor, it is a great way to elevate the taste of food without adding salt or sugar. It is mostly used in Middle Eastern cuisine, but is now being used all over the world. Here is how sumac can be used in vegetarian dishes to make them tastier and healthier.
Salad boost
Enhancing salads with sumac
Adding sumac to salads can give them a refreshing twist.
Its tartness goes well with fresh vegetables and greens, making it an excellent addition to dressings and marinades.
A sprinkle of sumac over a simple cucumber or tomato salad can elevate the flavors significantly, giving a zesty kick that complements the natural sweetness of the ingredients.
Roasted delight
Sumac in roasted vegetables
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, and adding sumac can add another layer of complexity to the dish.
Whether it is potatoes, carrots, or bell peppers, tossing them with olive oil and sumac before roasting can create a delicious caramelized crust with a hint of tanginess.
This simple addition makes roasted vegetables more exciting and flavorful.
Dip enhancement
Flavorful dips with sumac
Sumac is also a great addition to dips like hummus or tzatziki.
Its citrusy notes go well with creamy textures, giving depth to the flavors without overpowering them.
Mixing sumac into these dips not only enhances their taste but also gives them an appealing color contrast, making them visually appealing on any table.
Grain flavoring
Sumac seasoning for grains
Grains such as rice or quinoa can be made more interesting with sumac seasoning.
By adding this spice while cooking or as a finishing touch, you can transform plain grains into flavorful side dishes that go perfectly with other vegetarian mains.
The subtle tartness of sumac balances well with earthy grains, making them more palatable and nutritious.